Used 1997 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews

dragonman , 07/18/2002

I bought a rare Celica ST (base 1.8L engine) with all power options and a sports package that includes 15" BBS alloy rims, a power moonroof and a spoiler, with the STX badging. It's been a great car so far, and I don't ever want to trade it in. It's taken me from Louisville to Memphis and from Louisville to Toronto, and runs like a champ. I drive with the pedal to the floor and the automatic transmission is the smoothest I've ever felt.