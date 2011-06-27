Estimated values
1997 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$3,071
|$3,797
|Clean
|$1,529
|$2,720
|$3,364
|Average
|$1,124
|$2,017
|$2,498
|Rough
|$720
|$1,314
|$1,633
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$3,004
|$3,615
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,660
|$3,203
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,972
|$2,379
|Rough
|$781
|$1,285
|$1,554
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Celica GT Limited Edition 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$2,911
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,578
|$3,077
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,911
|$2,285
|Rough
|$781
|$1,245
|$1,493
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,388
|$3,524
|$4,142
|Clean
|$2,109
|$3,120
|$3,670
|Average
|$1,551
|$2,314
|$2,725
|Rough
|$993
|$1,507
|$1,781
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,499
|$3,095
|Clean
|$1,236
|$2,213
|$2,742
|Average
|$909
|$1,641
|$2,036
|Rough
|$582
|$1,069
|$1,331
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Celica ST Limited Edition 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$2,256
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,259
|$1,998
|$2,399
|Average
|$926
|$1,482
|$1,782
|Rough
|$593
|$965
|$1,164