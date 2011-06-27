  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Toyota Celica ST Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Celica
Overview
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.5/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room29.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Iris Pearl
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Blue Slate Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Turpuoise Pearl
  • Super White
  • Renaissance Red
  • Black
See Celica Inventory

Related Used 1996 Toyota Celica ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles