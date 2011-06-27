Used 1996 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fantastic quality automobile... Classic
This car was owned by my brother first for 4 years. It went through many drivers when he owned it and was always extremely reliable and economical to own. I bought it a few months ago after a minor accident. I fixed the imperfections and am now driving it everyday. It's getting about 23 mpg with the top down most of the time. It shifts very smooth and takes corners effortlessly. Acceleration is about 10 seconds to 60 mph (automatic) and has about 93k on it. The styling is classic and even though a '96, not out of style in the least. Mine is black on black and always gets great comments on it's looks.
DRIVE IN STYLE
THIS VEHICLE TURNS HEADS. THE RED PAINT IS OUTSTANDING. GOES IN THE SNOW, NOT ALL SHOW. WILL MAINTAIN ITS VALUE. HANDLES LIKE A NEW MERCEDES AT A THIRD THE COST. SHOULD OUTLAST ALL THE REST. WILL FIT FOUR SETS OF GOLF CLUBS IN THE TRUNK! I WISH I COULD PURCHASE ANOTHER IDENTICAL VEHICLE IN 2015
The Best of the Celicas
A great touring car with enough pep to get up the most challenging hills. A stick is recommended because it gives the car more get up and go, The handling is great and the trunk is spacious for a car of its size.
Exellent
The car is in excelent condition. Service has been provided regularly by dealer. The car is economic in fuel use and has not required any type of major repair
Good solid fun convertible
Fun and reliable . . . says it all.
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 1996 Toyota Celica Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner