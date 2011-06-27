Used 1996 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fantastic quality automobile... Classic Keith , 01/25/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This car was owned by my brother first for 4 years. It went through many drivers when he owned it and was always extremely reliable and economical to own. I bought it a few months ago after a minor accident. I fixed the imperfections and am now driving it everyday. It's getting about 23 mpg with the top down most of the time. It shifts very smooth and takes corners effortlessly. Acceleration is about 10 seconds to 60 mph (automatic) and has about 93k on it. The styling is classic and even though a '96, not out of style in the least. Mine is black on black and always gets great comments on it's looks. Report Abuse

DRIVE IN STYLE FRAN , 02/25/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful THIS VEHICLE TURNS HEADS. THE RED PAINT IS OUTSTANDING. GOES IN THE SNOW, NOT ALL SHOW. WILL MAINTAIN ITS VALUE. HANDLES LIKE A NEW MERCEDES AT A THIRD THE COST. SHOULD OUTLAST ALL THE REST. WILL FIT FOUR SETS OF GOLF CLUBS IN THE TRUNK! I WISH I COULD PURCHASE ANOTHER IDENTICAL VEHICLE IN 2015

The Best of the Celicas mikeyL , 07/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A great touring car with enough pep to get up the most challenging hills. A stick is recommended because it gives the car more get up and go, The handling is great and the trunk is spacious for a car of its size.

Exellent gelpija , 09/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car is in excelent condition. Service has been provided regularly by dealer. The car is economic in fuel use and has not required any type of major repair