Used 1995 Toyota Celica GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2755 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Renaissance Red
  • Bright Iris Pearl
  • Black
