Used 1995 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews

See one? Buy one! Bob Remington , 10/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 80,000 miles. That was in 2000. It is now 2008 and the the car has 164,000 . The only real expense we have put into this car is a new radiator ($130) , New tires, that's it. The top motor fizzed out because someone was hitting the switch while the top was latched, not a good idea. New convertible top motor was $600 per motor and I am currently experiencing a rear window motor problem that is very expensive to fix in the convertible series. Each rear motor is $400 via Toyota new.

Ageless Celica Jackie , 08/22/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my car locally as a gift to myself after I retired from law enforcement. Had just under 20,000 miles on it. Right now has about 35,000 miles. Top condition, no dents no dings. It's a summer time fun car up here in North Dakota. Everyone thinks its a new vehicle and surprised learn it's age. Only problem I have had was the ignition contacts. Fixed it and it runs like a charm. No intentions of ever selling it. Four year old great niece named it the Wind Roof!

Gets better and better I love this car , 09/20/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Simply put, I love this car! I 0nly wish I could find another one. Zippy, 40+ mpg, 5 speed. Needs a new roof, the aforementioned wear spots developed and a new roof is in the future. Handles like a Porsche, looks beautiful and, well, I could go on and on. I'm always on the lookout for another one.

A dependable ragtop- Yeah baby!!! John w. , 04/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very solid car with great suspension and turning capability. Mine is the 2.2 litre which is great on the highway. The front seats are comfortable- and the rear is there just in case, but lets face it, this is more of a car for one or two people. The exterior design is terrific. One issue- the side of the driver seat wears because of design and it would be good for Toyota to address this problem, although it is repairable by an upholsterer. I live in Canada where no Celica Convertibles were brought in by the dealerships so I travelled to Texas to get her. Overall-a great car........ now where did I put my snoopy leather cap, goggles and white scarf.............. t