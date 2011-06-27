Used 1995 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(77%)4(23%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Bob Remington, 10/12/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this car with 80,000 miles. That was in 2000. It is now 2008 and the the car has 164,000 . The only real expense we have put into this car is a new radiator ($130) , New tires, that's it. The top motor fizzed out because someone was hitting the switch while the top was latched, not a good idea. New convertible top motor was $600 per motor and I am currently experiencing a rear window motor problem that is very expensive to fix in the convertible series. Each rear motor is $400 via Toyota new.

Report Abuse

Ageless Celica

Jackie, 08/22/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought my car locally as a gift to myself after I retired from law enforcement. Had just under 20,000 miles on it. Right now has about 35,000 miles. Top condition, no dents no dings. It's a summer time fun car up here in North Dakota. Everyone thinks its a new vehicle and surprised learn it's age. Only problem I have had was the ignition contacts. Fixed it and it runs like a charm. No intentions of ever selling it. Four year old great niece named it the Wind Roof!

Report Abuse

Gets better and better

I love this car, 09/20/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Simply put, I love this car! I 0nly wish I could find another one. Zippy, 40+ mpg, 5 speed. Needs a new roof, the aforementioned wear spots developed and a new roof is in the future. Handles like a Porsche, looks beautiful and, well, I could go on and on. I'm always on the lookout for another one.

Report Abuse

A dependable ragtop- Yeah baby!!!

John w., 04/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very solid car with great suspension and turning capability. Mine is the 2.2 litre which is great on the highway. The front seats are comfortable- and the rear is there just in case, but lets face it, this is more of a car for one or two people. The exterior design is terrific. One issue- the side of the driver seat wears because of design and it would be good for Toyota to address this problem, although it is repairable by an upholsterer. I live in Canada where no Celica Convertibles were brought in by the dealerships so I travelled to Texas to get her. Overall-a great car........ now where did I put my snoopy leather cap, goggles and white scarf.............. t

Report Abuse

Great little Sports Car $30k new.

jlodestone, 05/29/2012
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My daughter's car, but I get to maintain it and pay for repairs (we split costs) and drive it some. Not a really fast car, but holds the road really well and starts and runs really well. Mostly it is fun to drive and it gets about 35 mpg doing it.

Report Abuse
