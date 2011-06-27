  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1994 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Toyota Celica GT Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Celica
Overview
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight2580 lbs.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Sea Spray Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Solar Yellow
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Super White
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
See Celica Inventory

Related Used 1994 Toyota Celica GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles