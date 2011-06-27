  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Celica
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262326
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg21/27 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/492.9 mi.333.9/429.3 mi.365.7/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG262326
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.8 l2.2 l1.8 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5600 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm110 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.26.6 in.26.6 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.174.0 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.2560 lbs.2580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.10.6 cu.ft.no
Height51.0 in.51.0 in.50.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.99.9 in.99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono16 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Solar Yellow
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Sea Spray Pearl Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
Research Similar Vehicles