Used 1993 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews
A true beauty!
My second car is/was a 1993 Toyota Celica GT Convertible, LOADED! =) Never a dull moment, the car performed great! I still like the look more than almost any car I've ever seen... even more than the newer celicas, excepted the dated pop-up lites. : ) Premium sound system is awesome!... and the backsteat aint THAT small *wink*
Celicas Rock
I have had my Celica for almost 11 years, and it has been my baby!!! I haven't had to repair many things except for the norm (tires, brakes, timing belt, etc...). There are currently a little over 180,00 miles on it and it is that time to re-buy. It has been very hard trying to find another vehicle that I like as much as this!!!! The only thing that I disliked was the trunk!
Fun & Reliable!
I've had my card since '95 and have great luck with it. All I've had to do is regular maintenance; oil, tires, brakes and most importantly it has never left me stuck anywhere! It fun to drive in the summer & in warms up quick in the winter. I've never had a car so reliable yet sporty in my life. I highly recommend it.
I LOVE IT!!!
I've only owned my ragtop for a few weeks. I drove it from IL to Colorado with the top down and had no problems at all (except I got a sunburn :)) It is fun to drive and handles well. And it turns heads! People think it's a new car; the styling is timeless. I know I'll be missing it when winter comes and I have to store it. This car is a rare find.
Great car, great value
I bought my car used but am only the second owner. I absolutely love my car -- it's fun to drive, and is very reliable. It has good acceleration and handles well. Usually I am the only one in the car, but even when I have two or three people with me, it is still easy to drive. Now that my car is ten years old, some small things have begun to fail, but nothing I can't live with. The engine is still going strong, and in fact I only recently replaced the battery which had been with the car originally. Definitely recommend as a car that's fun and keeps its value.
