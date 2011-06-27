Used 1993 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews

A true beauty! Grant516 , 04/25/2002 171033 of 171033 people found this review helpful My second car is/was a 1993 Toyota Celica GT Convertible, LOADED! =) Never a dull moment, the car performed great! I still like the look more than almost any car I've ever seen... even more than the newer celicas, excepted the dated pop-up lites. : ) Premium sound system is awesome!... and the backsteat aint THAT small *wink* Report Abuse

Celicas Rock Danielle Van Aulen , 06/15/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my Celica for almost 11 years, and it has been my baby!!! I haven't had to repair many things except for the norm (tires, brakes, timing belt, etc...). There are currently a little over 180,00 miles on it and it is that time to re-buy. It has been very hard trying to find another vehicle that I like as much as this!!!! The only thing that I disliked was the trunk!

Fun & Reliable! angela , 06/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had my card since '95 and have great luck with it. All I've had to do is regular maintenance; oil, tires, brakes and most importantly it has never left me stuck anywhere! It fun to drive in the summer & in warms up quick in the winter. I've never had a car so reliable yet sporty in my life. I highly recommend it.

I LOVE IT!!! ToyotaFan , 07/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've only owned my ragtop for a few weeks. I drove it from IL to Colorado with the top down and had no problems at all (except I got a sunburn :)) It is fun to drive and handles well. And it turns heads! People think it's a new car; the styling is timeless. I know I'll be missing it when winter comes and I have to store it. This car is a rare find.