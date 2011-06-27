  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Celica
  5. Used 1992 Toyota Celica Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Celica
5(94%)4(6%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Celicas for sale
List Price Estimate
$804 - $1,870
Used Celica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car

silent cal, 06/22/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had this automobile for eight years now, and it is an excellent car. I have had very few mechanical problems with it considering it now is 16 years old with 168 k miles. The major parts on the car are still running strong, even though this automobile was totaled in a flood (I found this out a few years after I bought it) (clutch, starter, radiator, battery, brakes, temperature fan switch, alternator, timing belt have all been replaced over the eight years I have owned it). All the parts replaced well outlived themselves. I feel confident this car could easily go over 250,000 miles with proper maintenance.

Report Abuse

Oh what a feeling

stereotuber, 10/07/2014
GT 2dr Hatchback
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used from original owner. Now has 195k. Repairs have been normal (for a Toyota), far less repair than other cars I have owned. Painting was the biggest cost (or investment). About $7500 plus car rental while painting. It was a Factory Original Standard job- the kind that will last 16 years, like the original paint. You get what you pay for- and it looks like new. Inside is holding up great. I use Armor all regularly for cleaning / protecting. I use Michelin Pilot all season radials, very important. Sold new for 17,500, paid 9,500, 73k mi. in 1997. Replaced clutch & slave, radiator, water pump, A/C converted to new standard, bearings, a few bulbs. WARNING- High compression engine, direct front wheel drive, in slippery conditions is a very dangerous combination. To stay on the road and avoid a wreck, you CAN NOT TAKE YOUR FOOT OFF THE ACCELERATOR UNLESS YOU ARE IN NEUTRAL GEAR... Then tap or pump the brakes to slow down. Failure to do so will result in a 360 spin (It happened to me twice but at slow speed so no damage, just lucky). This fact about this car may be the reason I have never seen another one like it on the road in over 20 years. I believe most of these cars have been crashed because of bad slippery weather conditions. Other than this (flaw?) the car is very safe. Now I Know why many sports cars have REAR wheel drive. Overall rear wheel drive is safer I believe, though not as good in snow and ice. Front wheel drive is still better for snow and ice, and the new automatics with computer control on the throttle help to reduce the chance of 360's in bad weather. Bottom line, Know Your Car. Only sports cars with high compression engines have this problem. So know your car and test it in a parking lot in bad weather BEFORE you get caught driving in bad weather. Then you will be OK. BTW - MAX MPG premium gas- 40.2. City- 29.5 (in mountains). Great economy, if you use cruise control. (now 200036 miles, running like new)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

1992 Toyota Celica GT Hatchback

toasm, 09/24/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive car with 193,000. Orginal parts and engine. Will run for a liftime. A fantastic car to own.

Report Abuse

Subaru WRX Who?

Celiquick, 10/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Toyota's 4WD turbocharged Celica was already pumping out 200hp stock and winning World Rally Championships in the early 90's when Subaru's were still being breast-fed. The extremely potent 3SGTE engine is still winning racing championships in Japan and Europe, where it is the 4-cyl. engine of choice for Toyota tuners. If you are lucky to own one, this powerful, rare and refined coupe will only increase in value. Sorry, but you cannot gauge this particular model's price based on Edmund's or Kelley's pricing. Try multiplying the configured price by at least a factor of 1.5, then start from there.

Report Abuse

My 92 celica for life

1992celicaGTS, 09/06/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2003 with 117k miles on it. I never really had a major problem on it. I did my usual tune-up and had to repair both cv boots a few weeks ago... that's pretty much it. The performance is awesome considering the price I paid. Plus I install aftermarket air intake, full exhaust, and advanced the timing. The car is quick. It's very reliable considering its built by Toyota and plus it gets good gas mileage. I happy with the car.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Celicas for sale

Related Used 1992 Toyota Celica Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles