Used 1992 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have had this automobile for eight years now, and it is an excellent car. I have had very few mechanical problems with it considering it now is 16 years old with 168 k miles. The major parts on the car are still running strong, even though this automobile was totaled in a flood (I found this out a few years after I bought it) (clutch, starter, radiator, battery, brakes, temperature fan switch, alternator, timing belt have all been replaced over the eight years I have owned it). All the parts replaced well outlived themselves. I feel confident this car could easily go over 250,000 miles with proper maintenance.
Oh what a feeling
I bought this car used from original owner. Now has 195k. Repairs have been normal (for a Toyota), far less repair than other cars I have owned. Painting was the biggest cost (or investment). About $7500 plus car rental while painting. It was a Factory Original Standard job- the kind that will last 16 years, like the original paint. You get what you pay for- and it looks like new. Inside is holding up great. I use Armor all regularly for cleaning / protecting. I use Michelin Pilot all season radials, very important. Sold new for 17,500, paid 9,500, 73k mi. in 1997. Replaced clutch & slave, radiator, water pump, A/C converted to new standard, bearings, a few bulbs. WARNING- High compression engine, direct front wheel drive, in slippery conditions is a very dangerous combination. To stay on the road and avoid a wreck, you CAN NOT TAKE YOUR FOOT OFF THE ACCELERATOR UNLESS YOU ARE IN NEUTRAL GEAR... Then tap or pump the brakes to slow down. Failure to do so will result in a 360 spin (It happened to me twice but at slow speed so no damage, just lucky). This fact about this car may be the reason I have never seen another one like it on the road in over 20 years. I believe most of these cars have been crashed because of bad slippery weather conditions. Other than this (flaw?) the car is very safe. Now I Know why many sports cars have REAR wheel drive. Overall rear wheel drive is safer I believe, though not as good in snow and ice. Front wheel drive is still better for snow and ice, and the new automatics with computer control on the throttle help to reduce the chance of 360's in bad weather. Bottom line, Know Your Car. Only sports cars with high compression engines have this problem. So know your car and test it in a parking lot in bad weather BEFORE you get caught driving in bad weather. Then you will be OK. BTW - MAX MPG premium gas- 40.2. City- 29.5 (in mountains). Great economy, if you use cruise control. (now 200036 miles, running like new)
1992 Toyota Celica GT Hatchback
Fun to drive car with 193,000. Orginal parts and engine. Will run for a liftime. A fantastic car to own.
Subaru WRX Who?
Toyota's 4WD turbocharged Celica was already pumping out 200hp stock and winning World Rally Championships in the early 90's when Subaru's were still being breast-fed. The extremely potent 3SGTE engine is still winning racing championships in Japan and Europe, where it is the 4-cyl. engine of choice for Toyota tuners. If you are lucky to own one, this powerful, rare and refined coupe will only increase in value. Sorry, but you cannot gauge this particular model's price based on Edmund's or Kelley's pricing. Try multiplying the configured price by at least a factor of 1.5, then start from there.
My 92 celica for life
I bought this car in 2003 with 117k miles on it. I never really had a major problem on it. I did my usual tune-up and had to repair both cv boots a few weeks ago... that's pretty much it. The performance is awesome considering the price I paid. Plus I install aftermarket air intake, full exhaust, and advanced the timing. The car is quick. It's very reliable considering its built by Toyota and plus it gets good gas mileage. I happy with the car.
