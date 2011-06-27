Used 1992 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best little car ever.
Bought this car in 1997 only had it in the shop once for a new timing belt. Over three hundred thousand miles and it still runs great.
Best Car Ever
I've been driving this car for over two years now and it is still going strong with over 291K miles. I probably put in about $500 altogether in repairs within the past two years. It's a VERY reliable car. Just a little slippery in the snow. I would recommend a Toyota to Anyone!
I luv this car!!
I have to comment up front, I have had Toyota's in the past and am a big fan. I bought this car as a "back-up" to my 01 MB. It is simply unbelievable when it comes to reliability. I put 18k on this car this past fall and winter with not one problem! This car especially exceeds at NJ highway speeds (75-85 mph). Frankly, I enjoy this body style over the newer Celica's. The car's "roundness" is great on those windy days, and the 32+ highway mpg helps when it comes to the $1.75 per gallon prices. The suspension is a little rough on bumpy roads, but this is a very minor inconvenience.
Great LITTLE sports car
I bought this car using the autotrader website with 74k on it in March of '02. 2 . years later no problems.The arries the legendary and very reliable 2.2L I-4 used in the Camrys. This engine in this little sports car really gets it moving through all the gears which shift smoothly with the hydrolic clutch. It has a very solid highway feel and cornering is a dream. The variable- assist power steering gives it a solid feel when cruising country roads. The car sits very low and is not designed for anyone over 5'10", especially with the sunroof. The controls are easily reachable.
92 Celica by 2silkies
Very reliable, good for commuting. Corners well, sporty, fun to drive. Looks great for being 10 years old! Don't expect to put a living person in the back seat though. And the RPM's get a bit high on the freeway. Overall great car for the price.
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 1992 Toyota Celica Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner