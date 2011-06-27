  1. Home
Used 1992 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best little car ever.

PennyWinkle, 02/07/2009
Bought this car in 1997 only had it in the shop once for a new timing belt. Over three hundred thousand miles and it still runs great.

Best Car Ever

Dawn, 09/30/2010
I've been driving this car for over two years now and it is still going strong with over 291K miles. I probably put in about $500 altogether in repairs within the past two years. It's a VERY reliable car. Just a little slippery in the snow. I would recommend a Toyota to Anyone!

I luv this car!!

craner, 04/14/2004
I have to comment up front, I have had Toyota's in the past and am a big fan. I bought this car as a "back-up" to my 01 MB. It is simply unbelievable when it comes to reliability. I put 18k on this car this past fall and winter with not one problem! This car especially exceeds at NJ highway speeds (75-85 mph). Frankly, I enjoy this body style over the newer Celica's. The car's "roundness" is great on those windy days, and the 32+ highway mpg helps when it comes to the $1.75 per gallon prices. The suspension is a little rough on bumpy roads, but this is a very minor inconvenience.

Great LITTLE sports car

Shawn Davis, 08/07/2004
I bought this car using the autotrader website with 74k on it in March of '02. 2 . years later no problems.The arries the legendary and very reliable 2.2L I-4 used in the Camrys. This engine in this little sports car really gets it moving through all the gears which shift smoothly with the hydrolic clutch. It has a very solid highway feel and cornering is a dream. The variable- assist power steering gives it a solid feel when cruising country roads. The car sits very low and is not designed for anyone over 5'10", especially with the sunroof. The controls are easily reachable.

92 Celica by 2silkies

2silkies, 06/10/2002
Very reliable, good for commuting. Corners well, sporty, fun to drive. Looks great for being 10 years old! Don't expect to put a living person in the back seat though. And the RPM's get a bit high on the freeway. Overall great car for the price.

