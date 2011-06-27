Used 1992 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best little car ever. PennyWinkle , 02/07/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car in 1997 only had it in the shop once for a new timing belt. Over three hundred thousand miles and it still runs great. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Dawn , 09/30/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've been driving this car for over two years now and it is still going strong with over 291K miles. I probably put in about $500 altogether in repairs within the past two years. It's a VERY reliable car. Just a little slippery in the snow. I would recommend a Toyota to Anyone!

I luv this car!! craner , 04/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have to comment up front, I have had Toyota's in the past and am a big fan. I bought this car as a "back-up" to my 01 MB. It is simply unbelievable when it comes to reliability. I put 18k on this car this past fall and winter with not one problem! This car especially exceeds at NJ highway speeds (75-85 mph). Frankly, I enjoy this body style over the newer Celica's. The car's "roundness" is great on those windy days, and the 32+ highway mpg helps when it comes to the $1.75 per gallon prices. The suspension is a little rough on bumpy roads, but this is a very minor inconvenience.

Great LITTLE sports car Shawn Davis , 08/07/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car using the autotrader website with 74k on it in March of '02. 2 . years later no problems.The arries the legendary and very reliable 2.2L I-4 used in the Camrys. This engine in this little sports car really gets it moving through all the gears which shift smoothly with the hydrolic clutch. It has a very solid highway feel and cornering is a dream. The variable- assist power steering gives it a solid feel when cruising country roads. The car sits very low and is not designed for anyone over 5'10", especially with the sunroof. The controls are easily reachable.