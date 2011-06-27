Used 1992 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews

A great ride BillG , 09/17/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a fun, reliable, economical car. It has good performance, excellent braking, handling and outstanding Toyota reliability. I love this car and am planning to keep it forever :) This is my fun car and I keep it in the garage and don't drive it when the weather is bad. It is my baby and I keep it in great shape. A little red convertible. Report Abuse

No Payments Robert Rodriguez , 05/09/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am happy with my 1992 Toyota Celica Convertible. The car runs like a champ at 180000 miles with no major problems. In addition, the seats are extremely comfortable when doing long trips.

'92 GT 'vert rsd , 07/26/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought my convertible a little over 2 years ago, and it's needed nothing but regular routine maintenance (previous owner took great care of it - front struts, axles, tie rods, brakes were replaced before I bought it, and I don't drive it all that far in daily driving). The convertible is perfect for east Tennessee (south of Knoxville) as I can drop the top about 10 months out of 12. :) The only thing I'm looking at as being a major $$$ project is having the top either repaired or replaced - the car was "converted" in May of '92, and it's the original top... there are a couple of seams where the threads are starting to fray, but no leaks yet, thankfully. Only regret is the automatic tranny.

She's going the distance ghostcar , 08/20/2019 GT 2dr Convertible 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my daily. It's my only car. I'm writing this in August 2019. I bought her in 1995 with 31,000 miles. I figured I'd sell it at around 60 or 70K but I couldn't bring myself to selling it. I take a few trips to AZ a year from LA and she eats up those miles. I've had a new top put on, and a new paint job. She has 110K miles on her now. The 2.2 engine is a 5 speed manual and works smoothly. I have aftermarket wheels but I'm going to put on the Celica GT Coupe wheels that I have refurbished. The car is 27 years old and I don't see many 90-93 Celicas around, so people look. It's a classic now - but daily driven. It's true what they say about Toyotas. They just keep going. This model wont win any races but it will be around long after other cars near this date have gone to the crusher. Buy a Toyota they will last longer than any other brand.