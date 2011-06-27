Used 1991 Toyota Celica GT-S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight2804 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bluish Silver Metallic
  • Super Red
