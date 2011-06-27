Used 1991 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews
A Member of the Family at 18 years old
My wife's new car in 1991. Getting ready for a repaint and some long deferred body work now. Still gets between 28 and 31 mpg. Most problems were caused by lame repair people and living on a country road where everyone else drives 4x4's and trucks. A fun car on country (paved) roads. This car has survived hurricanes, kids, moving 3000 miles, and numerous cars backing into it. About to turn 90000 miles so looking for some more years on this car.
'91 Toyota Celica ST FTW! (For the Win!)
This car is just amazing! I recently bought this car two weeks and one day ago and the only things that I found wrong with the car were the trunk hinges (one of them gets stuck, but I barely use the trunk, so . . .), the car is a bit underpowered (I know it's not exactly the highest performance model, but my parent's '01 Toyota Sienna had more power), and the fact that the previous owner broke the cupholder. The car shows no sign of leakage of any fluids. The car had around 182000 miles when we bought it and the engine is in pristine condition. A bit of oil leaks into the engine, which makes white smoke come out for a few minutes, but I'm guessing that it because of the age of the car.
Celica 1991
It is a good vehicle, while not as durable as the camry, as a sports car, it performs excellently. It has NEVER put me on the side of the road. With frequent oil changes and scheduled maintenance, I have found the car to be dependable. Starts with the first turn of the key. Has had 2 engines, but no other problems encountered. What can one expect at over 370,000 miles to this cars history. Has the same muffler, transmission, AC, systems. Drives well!
Gotta Love Toyotas
I recently bought this car with almost 200k miles, it started in Indiana, then made its way to Ohio, Connecticut and now NY. All it needs now is a new exhaust manifold otherwise it runs like new and even for its age it performs amazing. even though its Not a GT when I found this car and test drove it I knew I would be a fool not to but it anyway. If you find a car like this DONT PASS IT UP you'll regret it later.
From Mad Dog of Gahanna
I bought this car as a baby in December 20 1991 and now with 206,000 miles on it, though it looks rough bodywise, it still runs fine. 1st repair at 130,000. Did not replace the altenator or starter until 195,000. Have had problems with the air due to slow leaks but that is okay. I will drive it til she dies and will probably shed a tear when she does. I also own a 1999 Toyota GT but planning on trading it in soon due to the lack of a new model, not keen on the body shape of the newer models.
