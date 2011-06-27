Used 1990 Toyota Celica All-Trac Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity25 cu.ft.
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Super Red
  • Super White
  • Ice Blue Pearl
