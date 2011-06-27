Used 1990 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fun and Reliable DO2 , 12/13/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I know Toyota stands for reliable, but I didnt know it's going to be this good. Bought my celica in 1998 when I was still in college. Besides changing the brake pads, I never have any problems with it. Not a single time it died on me. Everything works just the same as the day I bought this car. Fun to drive and has great mileage. And surprisingly quite fast. Now I've been working for 3 years and thinking of buying a new car. I dont know if I will have the kind of luxury my celica has been giving me. Luxury of just spending not more than $100 a year for its maintenance. Report Abuse

Celica GT Coupe 2 doors joemin , 06/01/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful A very trustworthy car. In the 12 years since I bought it, only typical maintainance had to be performed (brakes, oil, etc). It is a lot of fun to drive too. The 2.2L engine easily roars to life. Until I got used to the quietness, the biggest problem I had was to stay within legal speed limits. This car _loves_ to go fast. The power sun roof is wonderfully designed: by raising the back side only, it provides for great ventilation without a lot of highway noise. And when the sun roof is fully opened, it allows for a wonderful evening drive under the stars. Report Abuse

Fun and reliable redemma , 05/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Celica GT should be driven with a 5- speed (any car, really) to get the most out of it. The car has been very reliable and I am pleased it is still (now 192,000 miles) running strong considering it is a sporty coupe with manual gearbox. Interior space sucks and gets annoying after awhile. I had many problems with the a/c which never really worked. The engine is solid. Also, the car tends to hydroplane more than others. Overall, a fun car if maybe now outdated in performance. It still looks good though. Report Abuse

My Little GT Celica ToyotaSA-54 , 09/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have always liked the look of this car, finally bought one, I like it more now. Report Abuse