Used 1990 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Celica
4.8
Fun and Reliable

DO2, 12/13/2002
I know Toyota stands for reliable, but I didnt know it's going to be this good. Bought my celica in 1998 when I was still in college. Besides changing the brake pads, I never have any problems with it. Not a single time it died on me. Everything works just the same as the day I bought this car. Fun to drive and has great mileage. And surprisingly quite fast. Now I've been working for 3 years and thinking of buying a new car. I dont know if I will have the kind of luxury my celica has been giving me. Luxury of just spending not more than $100 a year for its maintenance.

Celica GT Coupe 2 doors

joemin, 06/01/2002
A very trustworthy car. In the 12 years since I bought it, only typical maintainance had to be performed (brakes, oil, etc). It is a lot of fun to drive too. The 2.2L engine easily roars to life. Until I got used to the quietness, the biggest problem I had was to stay within legal speed limits. This car _loves_ to go fast. The power sun roof is wonderfully designed: by raising the back side only, it provides for great ventilation without a lot of highway noise. And when the sun roof is fully opened, it allows for a wonderful evening drive under the stars.

Fun and reliable

redemma, 05/24/2002
The Celica GT should be driven with a 5- speed (any car, really) to get the most out of it. The car has been very reliable and I am pleased it is still (now 192,000 miles) running strong considering it is a sporty coupe with manual gearbox. Interior space sucks and gets annoying after awhile. I had many problems with the a/c which never really worked. The engine is solid. Also, the car tends to hydroplane more than others. Overall, a fun car if maybe now outdated in performance. It still looks good though.

My Little GT Celica

ToyotaSA-54, 09/25/2002
I have always liked the look of this car, finally bought one, I like it more now.

great sexy coupe

hotjewels, 05/08/2002
I am 21 yrs old and have had this car since i was 17. the car never gave me one problem. iis very fast, picks up quick and is nicely sport styled. my mileage is over 160 now and the car is like new

