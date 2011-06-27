2020 Toyota Camry Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camry Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,510*
Total Cash Price
$25,416
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$30,892*
Total Cash Price
$24,918
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,322*
Total Cash Price
$34,138
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,558*
Total Cash Price
$35,134
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,631*
Total Cash Price
$34,387
TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,128*
Total Cash Price
$25,915
SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,793*
Total Cash Price
$36,131
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$30,892*
Total Cash Price
$24,918
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,908*
Total Cash Price
$28,157
XLE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,306*
Total Cash Price
$30,898
SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,761*
Total Cash Price
$29,652
LE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,777*
Total Cash Price
$32,892
XSE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,160*
Total Cash Price
$32,393
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,306*
Total Cash Price
$30,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$883
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$60
|$534
|$482
|$998
|$1,705
|$3,780
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,312
|Financing
|$1,367
|$1,100
|$814
|$509
|$184
|$3,973
|Depreciation
|$3,745
|$2,052
|$1,942
|$2,278
|$2,156
|$12,174
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,101
|$5,569
|$5,291
|$6,052
|$6,497
|$31,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$59
|$524
|$473
|$978
|$1,672
|$3,706
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,286
|Financing
|$1,340
|$1,078
|$798
|$499
|$180
|$3,895
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$2,012
|$1,904
|$2,233
|$2,114
|$11,935
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,942
|$5,460
|$5,187
|$5,933
|$6,370
|$30,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$81
|$718
|$648
|$1,340
|$2,291
|$5,077
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,762
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,477
|$1,093
|$684
|$247
|$5,336
|Depreciation
|$5,031
|$2,756
|$2,608
|$3,059
|$2,896
|$16,351
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,881
|$7,480
|$7,106
|$8,128
|$8,727
|$42,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$5,708
|Maintenance
|$83
|$739
|$667
|$1,379
|$2,358
|$5,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,582
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,813
|Financing
|$1,889
|$1,520
|$1,125
|$704
|$254
|$5,492
|Depreciation
|$5,178
|$2,837
|$2,685
|$3,149
|$2,981
|$16,828
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,198
|$7,699
|$7,314
|$8,366
|$8,982
|$43,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$1,195
|$5,586
|Maintenance
|$81
|$723
|$653
|$1,350
|$2,307
|$5,114
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,548
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,775
|Financing
|$1,849
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$248
|$5,375
|Depreciation
|$5,067
|$2,777
|$2,628
|$3,082
|$2,917
|$16,470
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,960
|$7,535
|$7,158
|$8,188
|$8,791
|$42,631
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$812
|$841
|$870
|$901
|$4,210
|Maintenance
|$61
|$545
|$492
|$1,017
|$1,739
|$3,854
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,394
|$1,121
|$830
|$519
|$187
|$4,051
|Depreciation
|$3,819
|$2,092
|$1,980
|$2,322
|$2,199
|$12,412
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,260
|$5,678
|$5,394
|$6,170
|$6,625
|$32,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,132
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,256
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$86
|$760
|$686
|$1,418
|$2,424
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$376
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,627
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,865
|Financing
|$1,943
|$1,563
|$1,157
|$724
|$261
|$5,648
|Depreciation
|$5,324
|$2,917
|$2,761
|$3,238
|$3,065
|$17,306
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,516
|$7,917
|$7,521
|$8,603
|$9,237
|$44,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$59
|$524
|$473
|$978
|$1,672
|$3,706
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,286
|Financing
|$1,340
|$1,078
|$798
|$499
|$180
|$3,895
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$2,012
|$1,904
|$2,233
|$2,114
|$11,935
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,942
|$5,460
|$5,187
|$5,933
|$6,370
|$30,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$883
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$4,574
|Maintenance
|$67
|$592
|$534
|$1,105
|$1,889
|$4,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$121
|$293
|$427
|$841
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,453
|Financing
|$1,514
|$1,218
|$902
|$564
|$203
|$4,401
|Depreciation
|$4,149
|$2,274
|$2,152
|$2,523
|$2,389
|$13,487
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,974
|$6,170
|$5,861
|$6,704
|$7,198
|$34,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$968
|$1,003
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$73
|$650
|$587
|$1,213
|$2,073
|$4,595
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$133
|$321
|$469
|$923
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,662
|$1,337
|$990
|$619
|$223
|$4,830
|Depreciation
|$4,553
|$2,495
|$2,361
|$2,769
|$2,621
|$14,799
|Fuel
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,545
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,848
|$6,770
|$6,432
|$7,357
|$7,899
|$38,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$929
|$963
|$996
|$1,031
|$4,817
|Maintenance
|$70
|$624
|$563
|$1,164
|$1,990
|$4,410
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$308
|$450
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,335
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,283
|$950
|$594
|$214
|$4,635
|Depreciation
|$4,370
|$2,394
|$2,266
|$2,657
|$2,516
|$14,203
|Fuel
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$6,281
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,451
|$6,497
|$6,173
|$7,060
|$7,580
|$36,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,031
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,143
|$5,343
|Maintenance
|$78
|$692
|$624
|$1,291
|$2,207
|$4,892
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$141
|$342
|$499
|$982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,481
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,698
|Financing
|$1,769
|$1,423
|$1,053
|$659
|$238
|$5,141
|Depreciation
|$4,847
|$2,656
|$2,513
|$2,948
|$2,790
|$15,754
|Fuel
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$6,967
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,483
|$7,207
|$6,847
|$7,832
|$8,408
|$40,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$77
|$681
|$615
|$1,271
|$2,174
|$4,818
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$337
|$491
|$967
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,672
|Financing
|$1,742
|$1,401
|$1,037
|$649
|$234
|$5,064
|Depreciation
|$4,774
|$2,616
|$2,475
|$2,903
|$2,748
|$15,516
|Fuel
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$6,861
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,325
|$7,098
|$6,743
|$7,713
|$8,281
|$40,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$968
|$1,003
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$73
|$650
|$587
|$1,213
|$2,073
|$4,595
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$133
|$321
|$469
|$923
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,662
|$1,337
|$990
|$619
|$223
|$4,830
|Depreciation
|$4,553
|$2,495
|$2,361
|$2,769
|$2,621
|$14,799
|Fuel
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,545
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,848
|$6,770
|$6,432
|$7,357
|$7,899
|$38,306
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Camry
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series