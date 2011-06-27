  1. Home
2019 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.0/624.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,175
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,175
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,175
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,175
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Hideaway Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,175
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,175
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Rear Bumper Applique (Clear)yes
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Blackout Badgesyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Panoramic Glass Roofyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight3351 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Exterior Colors
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Brownstone
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Macadamia, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,175
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,175
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
