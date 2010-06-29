Monthly Update for September 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for September 2019

by Ronald Montoya, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We took our 2018 Toyota Camry on a road trip to Oregon in September, helping to add more than 3,200 miles to the odometer. Along the way up the Pacific Coast, we made observations about its cargo capacity, automatic high beams, seat comfort and more. We also set a new record for range on a single tank of gas.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

During the trip, the Camry's gas tank was filled up a total of eight times, averaging 33 mpg for the month. And while most of September's miles were on the highway, we only beat the EPA estimate once, with a 39.7 mpg fill. This month was also notable because we set a new range record of just over 500 miles.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.8

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 42.3

Best range: 512.6 miles

Current odometer: 34,726 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

MPG

"OMG. Did I just get 512 miles on a single tank? I believe I had more left but not enough to risk trying to go all the way to Mount Hood. This Camry is freakin' awesome." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

Utility

"Getting ready to drive up north to Oregon, I needed to take inventory of our luggage so I could start to Tetris things into the trunk of the Camry. For the start of the trip, we had two duffel bags, one modern hard-case carry-on, two laptop bags, and two larger old-school carry-ons. The modern carry-on dimensions were 22 inches long by 14 inches wide by 9 inches tall. The older carry-on size was 26 by 18 by 10 inches. A couple of inches may not sound like a lot, but they can add up quickly when you have multiple pieces. Thankfully, the Camry has a sizable trunk that easily swallowed all of these things with a little room to spare — which is a good thing since we had to pick up one more person on the way to Mount Hood." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

And an update from later that day: "Our other passenger had another two old-school carry-ons and a laptop bag. Looks like the laptop bag is getting a lap seat. The other two carry-on suitcases miraculously fit but just barely, and we aren't going to fit anything else in that trunk from this point on." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Comfort

"Driving straight for over 15 hours is always a grueling undertaking. The nice thing about long road trips like this is that you get to know your vehicle very intimately. Like how comfortable it is over the road trip. So far, the driver's seat is solid: It's comfortable, the seating position is nice, and you can be in it for a long time with no problems. The passengers had other opinions about their seats.

"At the four-hour mark, my front passenger started to shift around every 15-20 minutes or so. The criticism was that the seat cushion felt like there was an odd 'dead spot' in the center and that after being on it for a long time, it started to feel like there was no cushion at all.

"Both rear passengers expressed that the rear seats felt a little upright and that the backrest had little cushioning. I assume the upright-ness of the seats helps with the rear legroom. Sadly, you have to make a sacrifice somewhere." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres