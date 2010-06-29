Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

In September, we nearly doubled the miles added to our 2018 Toyota Camry compared to the month before. We drove 1,240 miles, a good chunk of that covered in a drive to and from Las Vegas, but still fell short of our usual goal of around 1,700 miles a month. That seems to be a theme with our Camry; we've had it one year now and we're 3,000 miles off the mark.

For all its positives, which includes rock-solid reliability (not something we can say about every car in our fleet), the Camry can't seem to overcome a general vote of "meh" from our team. We like it well enough — read on for some interior design and overall praise from our editors — but not quite enough to really pile on the miles.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Camry averaged 31.5 miles per gallon in September, an impressive increase of 5.5 mpg compared to its August result. It was the most fuel-efficient month we've had with the Camry, and the increase helped boost our overall lifetime fuel economy to 29.0 mpg (up from 28.8 in August).

Average lifetime mpg: 29.0

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.2

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 15,864 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I appreciate this Camry's sporty cockpit anew every time I hop in. You're really ensconced in there, surrounded by instruments and controls like you're driving a performance coupe. The Camry's sportification project may be less successful in other areas, but I give the designers high marks for the space they've carved out for the driver." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager, content strategy

Technology-Audio

"The drive from Los Angeles to Vegas is pretty darn boring. The good news is that the Camry has Bluetooth that pairs quickly and easily to my Pixel phone so I can wirelessly stream my tunes!

"Ha ha, just kidding. The gremlins living inside our Camry's audio system do not care one whiff about me hearing anything from my phone's music library, even when both my Pixel and the Camry agree they are paired. Instead of pumping out of the Camry's sound system, my playlist dribbles out of the phone itself while the infotainment screen perpetually drops down these messages in sequence:

1. Audio player connected

2: Audio player disconnected

"Toyota, why are you doing me like this?" — Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor

Miscellaneous

"Never thought I'd say this, but this Camry is a darn good car. After Labor Day weekend, I've found I like our Camry the longer I'm with it. Even the design is growing on me. I wouldn't call it pretty (the fake vents below the taillights remain a head-scratcher), but put this car in a crowded grocery store parking lot and you'll begin to appreciate how it stands out.

"I can't pinpoint one specific attribute, and that's because the Camry doesn't excel in any one category. It's simply competent at everything, from how easy it is to drive, see out of, and use on a daily basis. For the way I use cars, it's really hard to find a significant fault.

"The only real annoyance I have is the car's refusal to cooperate with Bluetooth audio streaming (phone calls work fine). And overall, I'd still rather have an Accord, and that's the car I recommend to most people. The Honda has a more premium feel, a smarter interior layout, and phone integration that actually works. But I wouldn't criticize anyone for buying the Camry." — Carlos Lago manager, feature content