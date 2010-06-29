Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

In March, Team Edmunds traveled about 1,000 miles in our 2018 Toyota Camry, bringing our cumulative total to 22,642. Jonathan Elfalan put on the lion's share of the miles, but Kathleen also got some seat time. They both highlighted some good (seat comfort, cargo room) and bad (hard-to-reach controls, stingy low-end power) characteristics of Toyota's mainstream mainstay.

The numb throttle calibration is just a fact of life with this Camry, "sport model" or not. We've gotten used to it, but that doesn't mean we like it. Fortunately, the Camry redeems itself a bit with its car seat/new-parent friendliness.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Although we added about 1,000 miles to our Camry, our fuel economy numbers didn't budge from the month before. While a lifetime mpg of 29.2 is by no means terrible, we always hope to squeeze a bit more efficiency out of the Camry. It shouldn't be impossible since the EPA overall rating is 32 mpg, but so far it has proven elusive.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.2

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 36.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 22,642 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"I kept trying to adjust the radio volume by grabbing the climate control knob. The audio volume knob is located to the upper left of the touchscreen, and it's a bit far out of reach for me. Clearly my brain wants the volume knob to be placed lower." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Utility

"The Camry's generous backseat space really bodes well for rear-facing car seats. We have a Britax B-Safe 35 seat. And it fits with good room to spare behind the driver's seat that's adjusted for my 5-foot-9 frame. The spacious trunk also swallows our jogging stroller with ease. I wish the hinges were covered like in some other trunks, though, so it would be easier to judge the clearance when closing the trunk." — Jonathan Elfalan, manager, vehicle testing

Performance

"After driving the Camry for a month straight, I've acclimated better to the throttle calibration, but I'm still not a fan. The engine's lack of low-end power is partially masked by an accelerator that ramps up more aggressively than usual. I suppose this is better than the alternative of having to bury the pedal into the floor pan. But somehow the same powertrain in the RAV4 — a heavier vehicle — seems better tuned for drivability. Hopefully, the 2020 Toyota Camry receives a calibration update." — Jonathan Elfalan

"I found the Camry super comfortable on the highway but kind of annoying at low speeds. Others on staff have also complained about its hesitation at low speeds (Carlos noted that 'you have to push the gas pedal through some mush — not in terms of pedal feel but in engine response — before the engine wakes up ? and generally results in jerky driving'). Later, I noticed it was in Eco mode, so that might have been part of the problem with its response in stop-and-go traffic." — Kathleen Clonts