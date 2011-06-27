  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota Camry XSE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,370
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Protection Value Packageyes
Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,370
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,370
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,370
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Integrated Navigationyes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Hideaway Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,370
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,370
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
Front head room37.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
17" Premium Finish Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Lower Door Moldingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Exterior Colors
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Super White
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black and Ash, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,370
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
