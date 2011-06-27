  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Camry Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Protection Value Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Finderyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Trunk Matyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Kityes
Hideaway Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Lower Door Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Blue, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
