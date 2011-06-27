Used 2016 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,070
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|425.0/595.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|Four Season Floor Mat Package
|yes
|Moonroof Package
|yes
|Protection Value Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Key Finder
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Cargo Tote
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Enhancements
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Ashtray Kit
|yes
|Hideaway Cargo Net
|yes
|Entune Audio Plus
|yes
|All Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Tray
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|17" Liquid-Metal Finish Wheels
|yes
|16" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|Door Sill Enhancements
|yes
|Lower Door Moldings
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|190.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3240 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|118.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|P205/65R16 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
