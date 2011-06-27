  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Camry
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Moonroof Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Camry Premiere Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyes
Hide Away Cargo Netyes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigationyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Trunk Matyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Qi Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
18" Black BBS Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Accent Stripeyes
Door Sill Protector w/Front Door Illuminationyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black and Ash, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
