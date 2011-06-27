  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,370
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,370
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,370
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Hide Away Cargo Netyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigationyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Trunk Matyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,370
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,370
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,370
18" Gray BBS Wheel w/Michelin Tiresyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Accent Stripeyes
Door Sill Protector w/Front Door Illuminationyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Attitude Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,370
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,370
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
