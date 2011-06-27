  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,465
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,465
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Premium HDD Navigation w/Entune and JBLyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,465
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,465
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Front track62.0 in.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Exterior Colors
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Super White
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,465
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,465
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,465
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
