Used 2013 Toyota Camry SE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,260
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Leather Packageyes
Moonroof Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Toteyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Display Audio w/Navigation, Entune and JBLyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3420 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Black and Ash, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
