  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,845
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Heated Seats & Smart Key System EVPyes
Navigation System & Back Monitor EVPyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,845
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,845
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,845
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Shift Knobyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Factory-Match Wood Dashyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,845
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO)yes
Door Edge Guardyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Upgrade 18" TRD 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Alloy Wheel Locks (Factory)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Super White
  • Spruce Mica
  • Aloe Green Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Bisque, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,845
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,845
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 2011 Toyota Camry XLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles