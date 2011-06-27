  1. Home
Used 2011 Toyota Camry Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Standard Grade Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Shift Knobyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel 16"yes
Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO)yes
Door Edge Guardyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Upgrade 18" TRD 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Alloy Wheel Locks (Factory)yes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
