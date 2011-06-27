  1. Home
Used 2010 Toyota Camry SE V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Sport Convenience Packageyes
Moonroof & Rear Spoiler EVPyes
Sunroof Packageyes
Sport Leather Packageyes
Leather Package for SEyes
Navigation System & Back Monitor EVPyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
JBL AM/FM CD Changer w/8 Speakersyes
DLX USB Audioyes
Navigation Systemyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Color-Keyed Rear Lip Spoileryes
Heated Outside Mirrorsyes
Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
