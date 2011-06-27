  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Toyota Camry XLE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,695
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,695
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,695
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,695
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Front track62 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Exterior Colors
  • Aloe Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Black
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,695
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 2009 Toyota Camry XLE V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles