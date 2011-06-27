  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2007 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,975
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,975
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,975
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,975
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,975
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,975
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,975
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,975
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,975
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,975
Front track62 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,975
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Super White
  • Aloe Green Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Sky Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Bisque, premium cloth
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,975
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,975
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles