  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,795
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,795
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,795
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,795
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Front track60.8 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Mineral Green Opal
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Sky Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 2006 Toyota Camry XLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles