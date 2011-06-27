  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,545
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,545
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,545
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,545
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,545
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,545
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Front track60.8 in.
Curb weight3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Mineral Green Opal
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Sky Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,545
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,545
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,545
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 2006 Toyota Camry LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles