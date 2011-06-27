  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Camry
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume101.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Black Walnut Pearl
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
