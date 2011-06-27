  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Toyota Camry LE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,260
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,260
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,260
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,260
Torque209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,260
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,260
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,260
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,260
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,260
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,260
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,260
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,260
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,260
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Black Walnut Pearl
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,260
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/65R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,260
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,260
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 2003 Toyota Camry LE V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles