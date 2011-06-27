  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,800
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,800
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,800
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Black Walnut Pearl
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Taupe
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/65R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 2002 Toyota Camry LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles