Used 2001 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,095
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Value Package #2 w/Leatheryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,095
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,095
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Logic Cargo Mat by Nifty Productsyes
Simulated BirdsEye Maple Molded Dash Applique by Superior Dashyes
Cargo Logic Tote by Nifty Productsyes
CD 6-Disc Autochanger (Trunk Mount)yes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Black Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Front track61.1 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.4 in.
EPA interior volume96.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Sailfin Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Mist
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sage
  • Oak
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,095
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
