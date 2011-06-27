Used 2001 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs
|Overview
See Camry Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/536.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Torque
|150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|136 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|Value Package #2 w/Leather
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|8 total speakers
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Carpet/Cargo Mat Set
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Cargo Logic Cargo Mat by Nifty Products
|yes
|Simulated BirdsEye Maple Molded Dash Applique by Superior Dash
|yes
|Cargo Logic Tote by Nifty Products
|yes
|CD 6-Disc Autochanger (Trunk Mount)
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Sunroof Wind Deflector
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Black Mudguards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Front track
|61.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3131 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.30 cd.
|Length
|188.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|55.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|96.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Rear track
|59.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|P205/60R H tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,095
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2001 Toyota Camry XLE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic