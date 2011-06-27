  1. Home
Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Sailfin Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Super White
  • Constellation Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Vintage Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Sage
  • Gray
