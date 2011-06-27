  1. Home
Used 1998 Toyota Camry LE V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Frosted Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Dusk Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
