  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Toyota Camry XLE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Camry
Overview
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frosted Iris Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Antique Sage Metallic
  • Classic Green Pearl
  • Black
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 1997 Toyota Camry XLE V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles