Used 1997 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Camry
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower133 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Green Pearl
  • Super White
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Antique Sage Metallic
  • Frosted Iris Metallic
