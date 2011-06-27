  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Toyota Camry CE Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Camry
Overview
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower133 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Classic Green Pearl
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Frosted Iris Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Antique Sage Metallic
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 1997 Toyota Camry CE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles