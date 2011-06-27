  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Toyota Camry SE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Camry
Overview
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Rally Red
  • Black
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Super White
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 1995 Toyota Camry SE V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles