Used 1995 Toyota Camry Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great vehicle
I purchased this vehicle off the show room floor and still love how it looks after 10 years. It is fun to drive and lots of room inside makes it comfortable for long trips. Trunk is huge compared to most and I love the fact the seats fold down for the larger items. I have done minor repairs compared to most, timing belt, brakes, tires, and batteries, normal wear and tear items.
A perfect investment
I purchased the car used with 28K on it. Now it has 130K and still going. Only problem is the brakes squeak but they work. ABS light comes on but brakes still work. A perfect investment and very reliable.
Takes a licking and keeps on ticking
I leased this car in 1995 and bought it at the end of the lease. This car has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have performed all of the routine maintenance and I had the timing belt replaced by a service center.
Great Ride with Toyota Reliability
This is a great car... I use it to get to work everyday and it gets great gas mileage even for being a pretty big sedan in urban environment (24-26 mpg). The two door coupe is great for me because one big door lets me get in and out of the car easily (I'm 6'3" tall). I also enjoy just enjoy taking it out for a cruise because the styling is pretty good for a ten year old car. My car has the sunroof/moonroof 3-disc CD changer and cruise control... perfect for long rides. The ride is very smooth especially at highway speeds. I just had a simple tune up on the car and it rides even better now... it will drive at 70mph at only 2200- 2500 rpm's. This is a great, comfortable, affordable car
Great Car!
I have never felt a four cylinder with so much power and it gets 35 to the gallon! Plus, my car has one of the most clasic body styles on the road! It is ABSOLUTELY GREAT!
