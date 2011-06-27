  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota Camry LE V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3406 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.5 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Super White
  • Night Shadow Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunfire Red
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
