Used 1994 Toyota Camry DX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red
  • Night Shadow Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
