Used 1993 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews
Awesome. Even for a teenager!
I bought my 93 Camry as my first car at a 7eleven parking lot for 600$ even with 206k miles on it and some little minor things wrong with it but didn't bother me because i knew it would be worth the investment. These cars last forever and the V6 edition is very fast with a very nice pick up(it beat most of my friends brand new cars, including the 2009 Honda accord coupe) These cars in particular will last a while as long as you change the oil every 3,000 miles or so. Toyota will never be beat by any other car even by Honda. In my opinion Toyota should bring back the 92-94 camrys because it is the greatest car they ever built! My 93 Toyota Camry now has 216k miles and still runs almost perfect!
'93 Toyota Camry Auto 200k+ miles
This car was handed down to me through the family and now after 20+ years of ownership I am sad to see it go. No words can describe exactly how reliable this car is. It was also very comfortable, and this coming from a pretty heavy set guy. Overall it is a great great car to own even in this day and age, and I have no complaints about it what so ever.
i was a chevy man you cant beat the toyota camry
I read some of the reviews to the ones that had problems its the people that you bought it from.didnt take care of it i paid 500 for mine first thing i did change the oil both cv joints an tires its the best car i ever had it has 300.000 on it now and still running strong.i do all the maintence on it myself its never left me stranded it gets 30 mpg air is ice cold you could not find a better car.i take it every where .it doesnt matter out of state .it just keeps on going thanks toyota
- Performance
A Darn Good Car
After owning several American-made cars, this was definitely the BEST all around car I've had. There have been issues over the years with the electrical and little things beginning to break off (broken door handle, etc), but I think this is attributable to its age. It still runs with the best of them, a nice smooth ride and solid construction. I am still driving it, current mileage 211K. If I'd have maintained it better (regular oil changes, tires, etc) like a good car owner, no telling how long this car may last.
I'd buy another
My 1993 Camry has 130,000 miles and runs beautifully. It's still a sound and good looking car with no rust. I've only replaced the brakes shoes once and have only needed minor repairs and I'm not that great about routine maintenence! It's not a hot rod or a hot style but I've gotten my money's worth. It's paid for and I plan to drive it a couple of more years!
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1993 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback