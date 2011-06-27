  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

5(69%)4(24%)3(6%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.6
101 reviews
Awesome. Even for a teenager!

CJ, 07/11/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought my 93 Camry as my first car at a 7eleven parking lot for 600$ even with 206k miles on it and some little minor things wrong with it but didn't bother me because i knew it would be worth the investment. These cars last forever and the V6 edition is very fast with a very nice pick up(it beat most of my friends brand new cars, including the 2009 Honda accord coupe) These cars in particular will last a while as long as you change the oil every 3,000 miles or so. Toyota will never be beat by any other car even by Honda. In my opinion Toyota should bring back the 92-94 camrys because it is the greatest car they ever built! My 93 Toyota Camry now has 216k miles and still runs almost perfect!

'93 Toyota Camry Auto 200k+ miles

ricecracker, 06/12/2013
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

This car was handed down to me through the family and now after 20+ years of ownership I am sad to see it go. No words can describe exactly how reliable this car is. It was also very comfortable, and this coming from a pretty heavy set guy. Overall it is a great great car to own even in this day and age, and I have no complaints about it what so ever.

i was a chevy man you cant beat the toyota camry

E Allen caldwell, 01/11/2017
LE 4dr Sedan
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I read some of the reviews to the ones that had problems its the people that you bought it from.didnt take care of it i paid 500 for mine first thing i did change the oil both cv joints an tires its the best car i ever had it has 300.000 on it now and still running strong.i do all the maintence on it myself its never left me stranded it gets 30 mpg air is ice cold you could not find a better car.i take it every where .it doesnt matter out of state .it just keeps on going thanks toyota

Performance
A Darn Good Car

JB, 06/06/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

After owning several American-made cars, this was definitely the BEST all around car I've had. There have been issues over the years with the electrical and little things beginning to break off (broken door handle, etc), but I think this is attributable to its age. It still runs with the best of them, a nice smooth ride and solid construction. I am still driving it, current mileage 211K. If I'd have maintained it better (regular oil changes, tires, etc) like a good car owner, no telling how long this car may last.

I'd buy another

katwebb, 02/17/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My 1993 Camry has 130,000 miles and runs beautifully. It's still a sound and good looking car with no rust. I've only replaced the brakes shoes once and have only needed minor repairs and I'm not that great about routine maintenence! It's not a hot rod or a hot style but I've gotten my money's worth. It's paid for and I plan to drive it a couple of more years!

