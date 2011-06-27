  1. Home
Used 1992 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Almond Beige Pearl
  • Super White
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Wineberry Pearl
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Black
  • Frosted Sapphire Pearl
  • Ice Blue Pearl
